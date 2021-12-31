Two men arrested in Ipswich as part of drug offence operation

Two men have been arrested after police seized drugs, mobile phones and cash from cars in Ipswich.

It is among 13 arrests made in the last two months by Suffolk police's South Sentinel team in connection with drug offences, seizing thousands of pounds worth of drugs, cash and other items.

A 32-year-old motorist was arrested on Wednesday when officers from the team pulled over a grey Peugeot 308 driving in the Felaw Street area.

The motorist was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act and found to be in possession of 18 wraps of white power, believed to be cocaine, three mobile phones and around £500 in cash.

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning and released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

The Sentinel team also stopped a silver Nissan Micra driving in Key Street on Thursday afternoon.

The 19-year-old motorist, Rini Caine, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs after nine wraps of white powder, a mobile phone and £40 in cash were seized from the car.

The teenager was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning and charged with possession of class A drugs, namely cocaine, with intent to supply, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court at a later date.

Sgt Dave Logan, from the South Sentinel team, said: "These two arrests demonstrate the positive impact the Sentinel teams are having.

"In the last two months, South Sentinel have arrested 13 people in connection with drug offences, and we have seized thousands of pounds worth of their drugs, cash and other assets.

"We remain on the front foot and will maintain this proactive policing approach in 2022, and the work now continues to secure convictions at court.

"Our local communities have an important role to play in tackling this criminality, by providing intelligence, highlighting suspicious behaviour and identifying vulnerable people. Don’t turn a blind eye. Talk to us about your concerns so we can take appropriate action."