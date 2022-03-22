News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Damage to two cars as windscreens smashed in Felixstowe

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:44 AM March 22, 2022
Manning Road in  Felixstowe where two windscreens were smashed

Manning Road in Felixstowe where two windscreens were smashed - Credit: Google Maps

The windscreens of two parked cars have been smashed in Felixstowe.

Suffolk police received two reports relating to damage to a Nissan and Vauxhall car on Manning Road in the Suffolk coastal town at the weekend.

A parked Nissan was damaged between 2.45pm on Saturday, March 19 and 3.45pm on Sunday, March 20 - ref: 37/16740/22.

A parked Vauxhall was damaged between 8pm on Saturday, March 19 and 8am on Sunday, March 20 - ref 37/16808/22.

Anyone who has any information about who caused the damage should contact Suffolk Police quoting the above crime references.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Felixstowe News

