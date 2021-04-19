Two men arrested on suspicion of drug offences

Published: 5:15 PM April 19, 2021

Two men have been arrested in connection with drug offences - Credit: Archant

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Ipswich.

A 33-year-old man was detained for a search on Riverside Road and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

After police saw him leave a premises, they subsequently searched the property and discovered a second man and a number of suspected class A drugs and multiple mobile phones.

A 20-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Both were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where they currently remain.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information should contact Ipswich police, quoting crime reference 37/19423/21.

Also, anyone who has any information about drug use in their community is being asked to contact their local policing team on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or online here.