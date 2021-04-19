Two men arrested on suspicion of drug offences
- Credit: Archant
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences in Ipswich.
A 33-year-old man was detained for a search on Riverside Road and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
After police saw him leave a premises, they subsequently searched the property and discovered a second man and a number of suspected class A drugs and multiple mobile phones.
A 20-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.
Both were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where they currently remain.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information should contact Ipswich police, quoting crime reference 37/19423/21.
Also, anyone who has any information about drug use in their community is being asked to contact their local policing team on 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or online here.
Most Read
- 1 Man in hospital with head injury after late night assault
- 2 Isaacs call police after quayside drinkers cause chaos outside bar
- 3 Man who 'bombarded' schoolgirl with sexually explicit messages spared jail
- 4 Driver arrested after 12-year-old boy 'seriously injured' in crash
- 5 Large scratches left on cars all parked on same road overnight
- 6 Stunning home worth nearly £1m nears completion at Felixstowe Ferry
- 7 Plans to build bungalow in pub garden refused after number of objections
- 8 Suffolk police officers make television debut in Fast Justice programme
- 9 Photos of suspected stolen dogs released in bid to find owners
- 10 The 20 places in Suffolk that recorded the most coronavirus cases this week