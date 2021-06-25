Two men charged after cocaine found in car
Two men are due to appear in court after a substantial quantity of cocaine, mobile phones and cash was found in a car in Ipswich.
At around 1.30pm on Wednesday, June 23, police searched a blue Kia Ceed under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, which was parked on Kelly Road with three men sat inside.
During the search police recovered the cocaine that has an estimated street value of more than £1,500 along with the mobile phones and cash.
Officers arrested the driver and his front seat passenger and took them to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
The back-seat passenger was not arrested.
A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said 44-year-old Petko Petrov and 20-year-old Bozhidar Petrov, both of no fixed abode, had been charged with possession of class A drugs, namely cocaine, with intent to supply.
Both men were remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court today, Friday June 25.
