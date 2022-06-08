Two men appear in court over rural burglaries and thefts

Two men have appeared in court accused of a string of burglaries and thefts from farms and rural businesses in Suffolk.

James Mitchell, 35, of Woodland Way, Ipswich, and Luke Booth, 22, of Earl Shilton in Leicestershire, both appeared via video link at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mitchell is facing 21 charges - nine counts of burglary, seven offences of theft and three counts of attempted theft, and two further counts of handling stolen goods.

While Booth has also been charged with the same 21 offences, as well as two additional charges of dangerous driving and failing to stop a moving vehicle.

No pleas were entered on Wednesday and the pair's plea and trial preparation hearing was adjourned by Judge Emma Peters to allow further legal discussion to take place.

Mitchell and Booth will both now appear back at Ipswich Crown Court on June 23 when it is expected they will enter their pleas to the charges.