Man and teenage boy charged after Ipswich town centre stabbing

Updated

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Upper Brook Street on June 3 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A further two people have been charged after a man was stabbed in Ipswich town centre last week.

Police were called just before 9.10pm on Thursday, June 2 to reports that a man had been stabbed in Upper Brook Street, near the Cock & Pye pub.

Following the incident, the victim – along with two other men – fled the scene, running along Tavern Street and into Tower Street where he then collapsed.

Witnesses described seeing an altercation take place between two small groups of men, one of whom was thought to have been carrying a large knife.

Police in the town centre on the night of the attack - Credit: Ipswich Against Gangs

The victim, a 28-year-old man, suffered a deep cut to his shoulder, a puncture to his lung and a wound to his wrist.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance with injuries that were initially described as potentially life-threatening. However, he left hospital the following afternoon.

Gerson Assuncoo, 21, from Ipswich and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have now been charged with affray.

They were remanded in custody to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where they were granted bail pending a next hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, July 6.

Two further people have been charged after the attack - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two other teenage boys, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before magistrates on Monday.

A 16-year-old boy from Stowmarket has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 16-year-old boy from Ipswich has been charged with affray.

The boy from Stowmarket was remanded into secure accommodation pending a hearing before Ipswich Youth Court on Thursday.

The boy from Ipswich was granted court bail pending an appearance before Ipswich Youth Court on Thursday, June 16.