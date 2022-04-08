News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Tyres slashed on car parked in Needham Market road

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:22 PM April 8, 2022
Stowmarket Road in Needham Market where car tyres were slashed

Stowmarket Road in Needham Market where car tyres were slashed - Credit: Google Maps

A car has had its tyres slashed in a road in Needham Market.

The incident happened in Stowmarket Road in the Suffolk town at some time between 8pm on Monday, April 4 and 10.30am on Thursday, April 7.

The car was parked in the road when it had two tyres cut, causing them to deflate.

Anyone who has any information about who caused the damage is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/20547/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Needham Market News

