Tyres slashed on car parked in Needham Market road

Stowmarket Road in Needham Market where car tyres were slashed - Credit: Google Maps

A car has had its tyres slashed in a road in Needham Market.

The incident happened in Stowmarket Road in the Suffolk town at some time between 8pm on Monday, April 4 and 10.30am on Thursday, April 7.

The car was parked in the road when it had two tyres cut, causing them to deflate.

Anyone who has any information about who caused the damage is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/20547/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.