Man admits drink-driving on e-scooter
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
A man has admitted drink-driving while riding an e-scooter near his home in Ipswich.
Unal Gokbulut, of Hilton Road, Ipswich, failed a roadside breath test near after he was stopped in the early hours of April 5, Suffolk police said.
He provided a breath test sample of 70 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - twice the legal limit of 35mcg.
The 42-year-old appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich, on Friday, where he admitted drink-driving while using the electric scooter.
Speaking through a Turkish interpreter, he said: "It's correct. I've taken alcohol. I accept."
He denied a second charge of driving without insurance.
He was bailed to return to the court on June 1, with presiding magistrate Robert Saunders imposing an interim driving ban.
E-scooters are treated as motor vehicles by the Department for Transport.
They are subject to the same legal requirement as other vehicles and it is illegal to use a privately owned e-scooter on a public road, cycle lane or pavement in the UK.
The only place they should be used is on private land.