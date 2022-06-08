Man charged with murder of University of Suffolk lecturer appears in court

A man has been charged with the murder of Antonella Castelvedere in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police/Contributed

A man charged with the murder of a University of Suffolk lecturer in Colchester has appeared in court.

Ertan Ersoy, 50, of Wickham Road in the city, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday over the death of Dr Antonella Castelvedere.

Dr Castelvedere, who worked at the University of Suffolk, was found seriously injured by police at a home in Wickham Road on June 1 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old leaves behind a young daughter.

Essex Police found a man with injuries at the same address.

He was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with murder.

Appearing before magistrates, Ersoy did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

He will appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday.

Paying tribute to Dr Castelvedere, the University of Suffolk said in a statement: “The University of Suffolk community is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Dr Antonella Castelvedere.

“Antonella was a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university where she was an outstanding academic in English and critical writing.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time.”