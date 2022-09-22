University of Suffolk lecturer denies murder of wife and fellow academic

Dr Antonella Castelvedere taught at the University of Suffolk in Ipswich - Credit: Archant / Contributed

A University of Suffolk economics lecturer has denied murdering his wife in Colchester.

Ertan Ersoy, 50, was charged with murder after the death of fellow university lecturer Antonella Castelvedere on June 1.

Dr Castelvedere, who taught English literature at the University of Suffolk in Ipswich, was found with fatal injuries in her home in Wickham Road.

Police officers called to the scene found Ersoy, also of Wickham Road, was also injured and he was taken to hospital.

Ersoy was subsequently charged with murdering his 52-year-old wife.

Dr Antonella Castelvedere died in Colchester earlier this year - Credit: University of Suffolk

An inquest opening at Essex Coroners' Court recorded Dr Castelvedere's provisional cause of death as a “stab wound to the neck”.

Ersoy, who has worked at the same university as a guest economics lecturer, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday and denied the offence.

Judge Christopher Morgan pencilled in a provisional trial date to take place from January 9, 2023.

Prosecutor Marc Brown revealed key evidence in the case is expected to be Ersoy’s mobile phone and laptop.

However, this has required a “complex investigation” due to the contents mostly being written in a foreign language.

A pathologist and blood expert are also expected to be called to give evidence when the case reaches trial.

In a statement following Dr Castelvedere's death, a University of Suffolk spokesman said she was a “well-liked” member of staff.

He said: “The University of Suffolk community is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Dr Antonella Castelvedere.

“Antonella was a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university where she was an outstanding academic in English and critical writing.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time.”

The university’s website adds Dr Castelvedere had a “long experience” in enhancing student experiences through her academic leadership, innovative curriculum design and professional partnerships.

The Italian press reports she hailed from Brescia, a city in northern Italy, and leaves behind a young daughter.

A case management hearing will be held on November 21 ahead of the trial.