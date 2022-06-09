University of Suffolk lecturer died of stab wound to the neck, inquest told

Breaking

Dr Antonella Castelvedere, who worked at the University of Suffolk, died on June 1 in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police/Contributed

A University of Suffolk lecturer whose death is being treated as murder was stabbed in the neck, an inquest has heard.

Dr Antonella Castelvedere, who was senior lecturer in English Literature and course leader of the MA Creative and Critical Writing at the university, was found by police seriously injured at a property in Wickham Road, Colchester, on June 1.

The 52-year-old was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Ertan Ersoy, 50, also of Wickham Road, has been charged with her murder and is due before Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

He is due back before the same court for a plea hearing on August 2, and faces a trial in January 2023 with a time estimate of 10 days.

Coroner’s officer Lynsey Chaffe told an inquest hearing on Thursday that Dr Castelvedere’s provisional cause of death was recorded as a "stab wound to the neck".

She said that Dr Castelvedere was "found with stab wounds at an address in Colchester" and that her death was confirmed by a paramedic at 12.23pm.

Senior coroner for Essex Lincoln Brookes opened the inquest in Chelmsford, then suspended proceedings "pending the outcome of… criminal proceedings".

Essex Police said officers were called to a report of an injured man at an address in Wickham Road shortly after 11.45am on June 1.

Police found Ersoy with injuries and he was taken to hospital for treatment before his arrest on suspicion of murder.

The University of Suffolk described Dr Castelvedere in a statement as “a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university where she was an outstanding academic in English and critical writing”.