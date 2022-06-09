News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Breaking

University of Suffolk lecturer died of stab wound to the neck, inquest told

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:20 AM June 9, 2022
Updated: 10:34 AM June 9, 2022
A man has been charged with the murder of Antonella Castelvedere in Colchester

Dr Antonella Castelvedere, who worked at the University of Suffolk, died on June 1 in Colchester - Credit: Essex Police/Contributed

A University of Suffolk lecturer whose death is being treated as murder was stabbed in the neck, an inquest has heard.

Dr Antonella Castelvedere, who was senior lecturer in English Literature and course leader of the MA Creative and Critical Writing at the university, was found by police seriously injured at a property in Wickham Road, Colchester, on June 1.

The 52-year-old was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Ertan Ersoy, 50, also of Wickham Road, has been charged with her murder and is due before Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

He is due back before the same court for a plea hearing on August 2, and faces a trial in January 2023 with a time estimate of 10 days.

Coroner’s officer Lynsey Chaffe told an inquest hearing on Thursday that Dr Castelvedere’s provisional cause of death was recorded as a "stab wound to the neck".

She said that Dr Castelvedere was "found with stab wounds at an address in Colchester" and that her death was confirmed by a paramedic at 12.23pm.

Senior coroner for Essex Lincoln Brookes opened the inquest in Chelmsford, then suspended proceedings "pending the outcome of… criminal proceedings".

Essex Police said officers were called to a report of an injured man at an address in Wickham Road shortly after 11.45am on June 1.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man taken to hospital after medical emergency at Ipswich Lidl store
  2. 2 Firefighters rescue trapped driver from flipped car outside Ipswich
  3. 3 Homes could be built on site of Ipswich Crown Pools
  1. 4 Vandals smash windows in Ipswich town centre shops
  2. 5 Third bleed control kit installed in Ipswich, days after stabbing
  3. 6 Road near Stowmarket closed as air ambulance called to serious crash
  4. 7 Drivers face parking price rises twice in 7 months in Ipswich
  5. 8 Warning after 'Nottingham Knockers' visit homes in mid Suffolk village
  6. 9 Ipswich's first Venezuelan restaurant opens to bring taste of South America
  7. 10 Football legend Gary Lineker announced as chef for pop-up Suffolk kitchen

Police found Ersoy with injuries and he was taken to hospital for treatment before his arrest on suspicion of murder.

The University of Suffolk described Dr Castelvedere in a statement as “a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university where she was an outstanding academic in English and critical writing”.

Suffolk Live News
University of Suffolk
Essex Police
Colchester News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

An artist's impression of the new aquatics centre at Portman Road car park

Ipswich Borough Council

Plan to close Crown Pools in major shake-up of Ipswich sports facilities

Dominic Bareham

person
xxx_01_antonellacastelvedere_colchester_jun22

Victim in murder probe named as University of Suffolk lecturer

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon remains in place in Upper Brook Street, in Ipswich town centre, on Friday morning af

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Two 16-year-old boys charged after Ipswich stabbing

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Nigel Burns, 47, of Swallow Road, Ipswich, admitted seven sex offences at Ipswich Crown Court.

Ipswich Crown Court

Former Tesco team leader avoids jail after sexually assaulting three women

Jane Hunt

person