Published: 2:30 PM September 2, 2021

Hundreds of unsafe electrical tools have been seized at the Port of Felixstowe, including 300 mini chainsaws.

Import surveillance officers found all the items in the same consignment were unsafe - also including 400 impact drivers, 400 cordless drills and 200 massager guns.

The goods were detained on July 16 and samples were sent away for safety tests, with the results coming through on August 24.

The importer was not based in the UK, and Suffolk Trading Standards suspects the items were due to be offered for sale on online marketplaces such as eBay and Amazon.

It is thought the items would have been sent on to an operator to fulfil orders received via the online platforms. The consignment was due to be delivered to an address in Staffordshire, but it will now be destroyed.

The latest unsafe goods were seized after a previous batch of mini chainsaws detained at the port failed to meet safety tests in June.



A Suffolk Trading Standards spokesman said: "After testing, the mini chainsaws were found to pose an electric shock hazard, as well as a risk of cutting, and as such, they did not meet the requirements of the Supply of Machinery (Safety) Regulations 2008 .

"There was no trigger guard on the chainsaws, which means it could easily be pressed by other items in the tool bag and the blade activated. This could potentially present a hazard of cutting to either the person carrying the bag or someone in proximity.

"A cover for the blade was not supplied, making this scenario even more likely. "

The spokesman added the chainsaws' transformer was of poor quality, because it did not meet the requirements for creepage and clearance. and the product was also fitted with a counterfeit fuse.

The impact drivers, cordless drills also posed a risk of electric shock, while the massager guns had a risk of electric shock and overheating.

A number of other faults were also identified, including counterfeit fuses on the impact drivers and insufficient creepage and clearance on the chargers, transformers and power supply units for all the products.