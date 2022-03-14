Ipswich dealer had cocaine and heroin wraps in Gippeswyk Park

A 27-year-old man who ran off when he was approached by police officers who saw him acting suspiciously in an Ipswich park was found to have wraps of cocaine and heroin in his pockets, a court has heard.

A police dog which searched the area in Gippeswyk Park immediately afterwards found a further 50 wraps of heroin and cocaine near where Usama Mohamed was seen by officers before he ran off, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Mohamed, of Wormholt Road, London, admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and possessing criminal property in January this year.

Jailing him for 32 months at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, Recorder Gabrielle Posner said the current offences were similar to earlier offences for which he had received another 32-month prison sentence.

“Whether or not you were selling drugs because of a drug debt it wasn’t the right way to act.

“You seem to regard this as a way of making easy money,” said the judge.

At an earlier Hugh Vass, for Mohamed, said his client had been forced to come to Ipswich to sell drugs to pay off a £6,000 drug debt.