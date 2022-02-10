Man, 27, was found with wraps of heroin and cocaine

A 27-year-old man who ran off when he was approached by police officers who saw him acting suspiciously in an Ipswich park was found to have wraps of cocaine and heroin in his pockets, a court has heard.

A police dog which searched the area immediately afterwards found a further 50 wraps of heroin and cocaine near where Usama Mohamed was seen by officers before he ran off, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

Mohamed, of Wormholt Road, London, admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Recorder Richard Atchley adjourned sentence for a pre-sentence report and told Mohamed: “Because I’m ordering a report it doesn’t mean you won’t get a prison sentence.”

He told Mohamed that a date for him to be sentenced would be arranged after he’d been interviewed by a probation officer.

Hugh Vass, for Mohamed, told the court his client had been forced to come to Ipswich to sell drugs to pay off a £6,000 drug debt.