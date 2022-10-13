News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police hunt man after van has tyres slashed in Ipswich Hospital car park

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:38 AM October 13, 2022
Police are looking to speak to a man after a van had its tyres slashed while parked outside Ipswich Hospital.

The incident happened in the car park off Heath Road at some point between 12pm and 4pm on Friday, September 30.

Police said a white Transit-style van had its tyres slashed.

Officers are looking to speak to a man who was seen in the vicinity of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

He is described as white and was wearing a dark hoodie with white stripes on the arms, an orange high-vis vest, dark jogging bottoms with small white motifs and white trainers.

The man also wore a white face mask.

Any witnesses or anyone who saw suspicious behaviour in the area at the time of the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/63338/22.

