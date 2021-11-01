News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Van stolen while owner unpacked tools in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:41 AM November 1, 2021
Updated: 10:43 AM November 1, 2021
An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

A van with tools and two phones inside has been stolen from Ipswich

A van has been stolen while the owner was unloading tools from the rear of the vehicle in Ipswich.

The white Ford Transit was stolen on Monday, October 18, at around 9am from Peewit Road. 

The owner of the vehicle was unloading tools from the back of the van when the offender got in the van and drove off. 

The registration of the Ford Transit is LB57 AMK.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said there were also a number of tools and two mobile phones in the van when it was taken. 

You may also want to watch:

If anyone has any knowledge as to the whereabouts of the vehicle, or was driving in the area at that time and saw the vehicle please contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime 37/58262/21. 


Most Read

  1. 1 A14 closed near Ipswich after car flips onto roof
  2. 2 Major new Christmas market coming to Ipswich this December
  3. 3 Ipswich Town coach Kieron Dyer needs liver transplant after rare disease diagnosis
  1. 4 Northgate School teacher's art snapped up in Felixstowe exhibition
  2. 5 'We have a new challenge now' - Suffolk health leader on high Covid rates
  3. 6 Jailed in October: The Suffolk criminals locked up this month
  4. 7 5 Suffolk roadworks to plan your journeys around this week
  5. 8 Police 'very concerned' for missing 26-year-old
  6. 9 Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
  7. 10 Bad news burned at the Pyre Parade as part of Ipswich's SPILL Festival
Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

National Highways has outlined proposals to upgrade the Copdock Interchange, in the outskirts of Ipswich

A14

First look at options for major upgrade of Copdock Interchange

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Plans have been submitted to turn the Golden Ship Inn on Cliff Road, in Ipswich, Suffolk, into flats

Planning

Plans submitted to turn historic 160-year-old Ipswich pub to flats

Timothy Bradford

person
Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Man, 60, caught with more than 18,000 indecent images of children

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
This is the alcohol drinks litter seen near a playground in Ipswich. 

Environment News

Fury at 'unnerving' groups' booze litter at Ipswich playground

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon