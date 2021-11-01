Van stolen while owner unpacked tools in Ipswich
Published: 10:41 AM November 1, 2021
Updated: 10:43 AM November 1, 2021
A van has been stolen while the owner was unloading tools from the rear of the vehicle in Ipswich.
The white Ford Transit was stolen on Monday, October 18, at around 9am from Peewit Road.
The owner of the vehicle was unloading tools from the back of the van when the offender got in the van and drove off.
The registration of the Ford Transit is LB57 AMK.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said there were also a number of tools and two mobile phones in the van when it was taken.
If anyone has any knowledge as to the whereabouts of the vehicle, or was driving in the area at that time and saw the vehicle please contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime 37/58262/21.
