News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Video

Van's roof torn off as it gets stuck under Suffolk bridge

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:27 PM May 8, 2021   
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

The van as it emerged from under the bridge on Hawks Mill Street, Needham Market - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A van's roof was ripped off as it became wedged under a railway bridge in Needham Market.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team reported at 4.20pm today (Saturday, May 8) that the van lodged itself under the bridge in Hawks Mill Street. 

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A van was stuck on Hawks Mill Street under a bridge in Needham Market - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

The van was able to get free, hours later, thanks to the policing team but its roof was ripped off in the process. 

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

The van as it emerged from under the bridge on Hawks Mill Street, Needham Market - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team advised drivers on Twitter: "Do you know the height of your van? If you’re not sure, don’t risk it. Seek alternative route."

Needham Market News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police Forensics are now at the scene of the fire in Bristol Road 

Woman in hospital after fire at Ipswich house

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Japanese knotweed can be identified by its thick red stem and large heart-shaped leaves. Picture: EN

Ipswich tops rankings for Suffolk's Japanese knotweed infestations

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran will be sponsoring Ipswich Town's kits in 2020/21. 

Ed Sheeran to be Ipswich Town shirt sponsor for 2021/22

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Darren Summers appeared at Ipswich Crown Court in the first trial since March Picture: SARAH LUCY B

Ipswich Crown Court

Man caught with indecent images of children avoids jail

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon