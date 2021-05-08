Video
Van's roof torn off as it gets stuck under Suffolk bridge
Published: 8:27 PM May 8, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A van's roof was ripped off as it became wedged under a railway bridge in Needham Market.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team reported at 4.20pm today (Saturday, May 8) that the van lodged itself under the bridge in Hawks Mill Street.
The van was able to get free, hours later, thanks to the policing team but its roof was ripped off in the process.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team advised drivers on Twitter: "Do you know the height of your van? If you’re not sure, don’t risk it. Seek alternative route."