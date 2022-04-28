News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Vandals damage newly-planted tree guards in Felixstowe park

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 11:44 AM April 28, 2022
Updated: 12:01 PM April 28, 2022
These tree guards in Langer Park, Felixstowe were damaged by vandals last night 

These tree guards in Langer Park, Felixstowe were damaged by vandals last night - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Guards surrounding newly-planted trees at a park in Felixstowe have been repaired after they were damaged by vandals.

The incident is understood to have happened over Tuesday night at Langer Park and was reported to East Suffolk Council on Wednesday morning by concerned locals. 

Suffolk Norse has since repaired the damage and reinstated the guards, East Suffolk Council said.

East Suffolk Council posted about the incident on its Facebook page – saying it was "saddened" to see the "mindless and inconsiderate behaviour" and "would like to thank local residents who reported this issue". 

Felixstowe residents angered by this incident posted on Facebook, with some suggesting the return of park keepers, while others thought that improving the town's CCTV coverage could solve the problem. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

East Suffolk Council
Suffolk Live News
Felixstowe News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

Emergency services were called to a crash near Stoke Bridge yesterday

Suffolk Live News

Car overturns after accident near Ipswich town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A new Netflix film featuring Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot is to be filmed at a Suffolk stately home

Suffolk Live News

New Netflix film with Hollywood stars set to be shot in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed westbound at junction 58

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens near Orwell Bridge after car crashes into deer

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
There are long delays on the A14 after a single-vehicle crash near Felixstowe

Suffolk Live News

Part of A14 closed after car ends up on roof following crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon