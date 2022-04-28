Vandals damage newly-planted tree guards in Felixstowe park

These tree guards in Langer Park, Felixstowe were damaged by vandals last night - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Guards surrounding newly-planted trees at a park in Felixstowe have been repaired after they were damaged by vandals.

The incident is understood to have happened over Tuesday night at Langer Park and was reported to East Suffolk Council on Wednesday morning by concerned locals.

Suffolk Norse has since repaired the damage and reinstated the guards, East Suffolk Council said.

East Suffolk Council posted about the incident on its Facebook page – saying it was "saddened" to see the "mindless and inconsiderate behaviour" and "would like to thank local residents who reported this issue".

Felixstowe residents angered by this incident posted on Facebook, with some suggesting the return of park keepers, while others thought that improving the town's CCTV coverage could solve the problem.

