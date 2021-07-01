News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich disturbance hearing adjourned for second time

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 7:30 AM July 1, 2021   
Norwich Road in Ipswich was closed by police after the reported altercation. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRAR

Police closed a stretch of Norwich Road following the incident in November 2019 - Credit: Archant

A man accused of being involved in a large disturbance in Ipswich is still yet to enter a plea to violent disorder after a court hearing was adjourned for a second time. 

Vasile Stefan appeared before Ipswich Crown Court, on video link from Norwich prison, for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Stefan had been due to enter a plea at the same court on July 16, but the hearing was adjourned until this week for the 55-year-old to seek legal advice. 

On Wednesday, the case was adjourned for a second time, until July 14, pending an application for legal aid.

Stefan, of Dickens Road, Ipswich, was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

Police were called to an area of Norwich Road shortly after 10.25am on Saturday, November 23, 2019, to reports of an altercation involving a group of people.

Armed officers were also sent to the scene, between Cumberland Street and Orford Street.

Most Read

  1. 1 'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27
  2. 2 Haul of suspected black-market cigarettes found in Ipswich shop boiler
  3. 3 Suffolk mum named one of country's top female entrepreneurs
  1. 4 Noah’s Ark is LEAVING after UK stay sparked row of 'biblical proportions'
  2. 5 WATCH: Fans in Ipswich go wild as England beats Germany in Euros
  3. 6 Man scammed in Ipswich after selling items through Facebook page
  4. 7 Were you at this Ipswich pub in 1974?
  5. 8 Ed Sheeran speaks to James Corden about Ipswich sponsorship
  6. 9 Four days of outdoor cinema and street food in town park this summer
  7. 10 School farm 'a beacon for the rest of the country', says TV's Jimmy Doherty

Two men and two women were reportedly injured in the incident.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

front of ipswich magistrates court

Mobile hairdresser stole £3,000 from vulnerable customer

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Tesco Extra in Copdock. Reports of young drivers gathering and racing through Pinewood, disturbing r

Calls for zero tolerance as 'boy racers' return to Tesco car park

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Igor and Jelena with Pete Shelcot. Cladding Crisis in Ipswich, Wherstead Road Picture: CHARLOTTE BO

Investigations | Special Report

Revealed: The faces of Ipswich families trapped in dangerous homes worth £0

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
A house in Fleetwood Road , Felixstowe, has completely burned down. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Video

Neighbours describe 'devastating' blaze that destroyed family's home

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon