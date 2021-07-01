Ipswich disturbance hearing adjourned for second time

Published: 7:30 AM July 1, 2021

Police closed a stretch of Norwich Road following the incident in November 2019 - Credit: Archant

A man accused of being involved in a large disturbance in Ipswich is still yet to enter a plea to violent disorder after a court hearing was adjourned for a second time.

Vasile Stefan appeared before Ipswich Crown Court, on video link from Norwich prison, for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Stefan had been due to enter a plea at the same court on July 16, but the hearing was adjourned until this week for the 55-year-old to seek legal advice.

On Wednesday, the case was adjourned for a second time, until July 14, pending an application for legal aid.

Stefan, of Dickens Road, Ipswich, was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

Police were called to an area of Norwich Road shortly after 10.25am on Saturday, November 23, 2019, to reports of an altercation involving a group of people.

Armed officers were also sent to the scene, between Cumberland Street and Orford Street.

Two men and two women were reportedly injured in the incident.