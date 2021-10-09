Man admits 'mistake' for having false Romanian driving licence
- Credit: Archant
An Ipswich father-of-four who had a false Romanian driving licence when he was stopped as he was driving in the town centre will be sentenced next month.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, October 9, for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Vasilica Tinor, 35, of Bolton Lane, Ipswich.
He pleaded guilty through an interpreter to possessing an identity document, namely a false Romanian driving licence with improper intention on May 3 2019.
He also admitted not having a driving licence or insurance in Crown Street, Ipswich on the same date.
Tinor, who was not legally represented, told the court he hadn’t any way of getting to work at a chicken factory in Eye and needed to provide for his family.
“It was a mistake,” he said.
He will be sentenced on November 19 after a pre-sentence report has been prepared on him.
Most Read
- 1 Overturned lorry blocking major road in Felixstowe
- 2 Ipswich artist discovers rare notes in charity shop book find
- 3 Review, Good Inside, Ipswich: ‘Guilt-free goodness’
- 4 Cleaner stole Viagra in £1,500 haul from Ipswich Boots store
- 5 Ipswich man to stand trial on accusation of assault and threat to kill
- 6 Fire crews help motorist out of vehicle after collision
- 7 Cat shot with pellet gun in Nacton
- 8 'All about food, produce and Suffolk' - Louis ready for head chef duties
- 9 Jail for man who spread private sexual images of woman following 'frightening' burglary
- 10 Region eagerly awaits the arrival of world's top cycling talent