Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man admits 'mistake' for having false Romanian driving licence

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 12:00 PM October 9, 2021   
Ipswich Crown Court

Vasilica Tinor appeared in court for a plea and trial prepartion hearing. - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich father-of-four who had a false Romanian driving licence when he was stopped as he was driving in the town centre will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, October 9, for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Vasilica Tinor, 35, of Bolton Lane, Ipswich.

He pleaded guilty through an interpreter to possessing an identity document, namely a false Romanian driving licence with improper intention on May 3 2019.

He also admitted not having a driving licence or insurance in Crown Street, Ipswich on the same date.

Tinor, who was not legally represented, told the court he hadn’t any way of getting to work at a chicken factory in Eye and needed to provide for his family.

“It was a mistake,” he said.

He will be sentenced on November 19 after a pre-sentence report has been prepared on him.


