News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Further reports of criminal damage and thefts from cars in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:31 AM June 15, 2022
The window of an Audi was smashed in Jovian Way overnight in a spate of crimes in the are

The window of an Audi was smashed in Jovian Way overnight in a spate of crimes in the are - Credit: Google Maps

More vehicles have been damaged and broken into in Ipswich following a recent spate of crimes.

The first incident happened in Jovian Way overnight when the front window of an Audi was smashed just after 1am on Wednesday, with coins being taken from inside.

A witness reportedly saw two young men riding away from the scene on bikes.

Another incident happened in nearby Hyperion Court at about 1.05am when the driver's side window of a vehicle was smashed, with a wallet containing cash being stolen.

A neighbour heard the sound of smashing glass and notified the vehicle owner.

This follows a number of other thefts from cars reported in Ipswich this week.

Police are appealing for witness to the latest incidents.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/36860/22 for the incident in Jovian Way and 37/36868/22 for Hyperion Court.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 is currently closed after a HGV leaked fuel over the westbound carriageway

Suffolk Live News

Lane closed on A14 after large diesel spillage near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A gang of fraudsters who targeted people in Suffolk were chased by officers in a long pursuit

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: Police arrest fraudsters who targeted people in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Marley Williams, 21, was sentenced to eight weeks in jail after a series of thefts in Capel St Mary

Suffolk Live News

Man, 21, jailed after thefts from vehicles in village near Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy at the Suffolk Day 2021 proclamation ceremony

Suffolk Live News

Mark Murphy to step down as host of BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon