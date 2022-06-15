Further reports of criminal damage and thefts from cars in Ipswich

The window of an Audi was smashed in Jovian Way overnight in a spate of crimes in the are - Credit: Google Maps

More vehicles have been damaged and broken into in Ipswich following a recent spate of crimes.

The first incident happened in Jovian Way overnight when the front window of an Audi was smashed just after 1am on Wednesday, with coins being taken from inside.

A witness reportedly saw two young men riding away from the scene on bikes.

Another incident happened in nearby Hyperion Court at about 1.05am when the driver's side window of a vehicle was smashed, with a wallet containing cash being stolen.

A neighbour heard the sound of smashing glass and notified the vehicle owner.

This follows a number of other thefts from cars reported in Ipswich this week.

Police are appealing for witness to the latest incidents.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/36860/22 for the incident in Jovian Way and 37/36868/22 for Hyperion Court.