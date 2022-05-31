Five vehicles damaged after man seen trying door handles in Ipswich street

Five vehicles in Westwood Avenue have been damaged - Credit: Google Maps

Five vehicles have been damaged in an Ipswich street after a man was seen trying vehicle door handles.

The incident happened in Westwood Avenue between 1am and 2.30am on Saturday, May 28.

An unknown man was seen trying vehicle door handles and also scratching side panels.

Five vehicles parked in the area were damaged, according to Suffolk police.

Later at 3.15am, a male was seen in Valley road trying the door handles of a vehicle but no entry was gained as the doors were locked.

Anyone who has any information about who caused the damage is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/32934/22 for the Westwood Avenue incidents and 37/32714/22 for Valley Road.

