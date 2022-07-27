57 months for drug dealer found with sock full of drugs down trousers

Veli Rakepi denied the charges at Ipswich Crown Court and has been jailed for 57 months. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man caught in Ipswich with 14 wraps of cocaine in a sock down his trousers has been found guilty of dealing the drugs.

Veli Rakepi, 28, had denied a charge of possessing cocaine with intent to supply, and told officers in police interview the drugs were his own, Ipswich Crown Court previously heard.

However, on Tuesday, a jury of eight men and four women unanimously found him guilty of the charge.

David Baird, prosecuting, previously told the jury police stopped a silver Hyundai on February 8, and Rakepi was the driver and only person in the car.

The vehicle was searched and £445 in cash was discovered, Mr Baird said.

Police also noticed "a bulge" in Rakepi's trousers, and he did not provide an answer when he was asked what it was, the court heard.

Rakepi was taken to the police station and just before he was due to be taken into a room to be searched, he pointed to his crotch and said: "I found it in the park".

He then produced a sock from the front of his trousers, which was found to contain 14 smaller packages containing white powder.

When analysed, each individual package was discovered to contain cocaine weighing around 0.5g each.

Mr Baird told the court the street value of the drugs was estimated to be around £560.

Rakepi told officers: "It's for me", and a drugs test confirmed he had cocaine in his system.

Police made enquiries and found Rakepi had been staying at the Novotel in Ipswich and had checked in on February 2 - six days before his arrest.

Police searched the hotel and did not find any drugs or drug paraphernalia, Mr Baird said.

However, a fake Greek ID document and driving licence, in the name of Mihail Savvas but with Rakepi's pictures, was found.

Rakepi, of no fixed address in Ipswich, had already pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing false identity documents.

He also admitted charges of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

Judge Martyn Levett said the 14 wraps of cocaine were "the remants of probably a very significant quantity of drugs that you had been pushing on our streets of Ipswich" since February 2.

He added: "The jury saw through your lies".

Judge Levett jailed Rapeki for five-and-a-half years and banned him from driving for 57 months.