Victim bundled into car and hit with hammer, robbery and kidnap trial hears

A teenager was hit with a hammer and had a blade held to his tongue after being ambushed and kidnapped by a group of youths in Woodbridge, it has been alleged.

The teenager was lured to Fen Meadow in the town by one youth and was then set upon by two others who bundled him into the back of a VW Polo, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

During his hour long ordeal the teenager was allegedly assaulted and robbed of £540 cash, his coat and watch before being left where the incident started, said Mathew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (June 28) were Kai Mangar, 19, of Brunswick Road, Ipswich; Dylan Craft, 18, of Mill Lane, Felixstowe; Nolan Akuoko, 18, of Faraday Road, Ipswich and a 17-year-old youth from Ipswich, who can’t be named because of his age.

All four have denied an offence of kidnapping which was allegedly committed on December 14 last year.

They have all also denied an offence of robbery on the same date during which £540 cash, a jacket and a watch were stolen.

Mr Sorel-Cameron alleged that Mangar was the owner and driver of the VW Polo, Craft was the front seat passenger, Akuoko was in the back of the car and the 17-year-old had been responsible for luring the alleged victim to Fen Meadow.

He said that on the morning prior to the alleged offences the victim had posted a graph on social media showing that one Bitcoin was worth £35,000 and during the alleged incident he had been asked where his Bitcoins were.

“They may have believed he had £35,000 and that he was wealthy and worth robbing,” said Mr Sorel-Cameron.

While the teenager was in the car he was allegedly hit with a hammer and had the blade of a flick knife held to his tongue.

He was also shown a bottle containing liquid which the youths in the car said was acid, said Mr Sorel-Cameron.

During the incident the youths had taken the teenager’s phone and used it to transfer £540 from his bank account and they had also taken his fake Rolex watch and his coat.

As a result of what happened the teenager suffered cuts and bruises.

The trial continues.