Suspect in Victoria Hall murder case still being questioned by police

Published: 9:10 AM July 29, 2021

A man arrested in connection with the death of Victoria Hall remains in custody - Credit: Suffolk Police

A man arrested in connection with the unsolved murder of Victoria Hall - whose body was found more than 20 years ago - remains in custody this morning.

Suffolk police arrested a suspect on Wednesday morning in connection with Victoria's death in 1999, taking him into police custody.

Victoria, 17, was last seen alive in the early hours of Sunday, September 19, 1999 in High Road, Trimley St Mary.

She had left home the previous night to go out with a friend to the Bandbox nightclub in Bent Hill, Felixstowe, where they stayed until 1am.

When she failed to return home, Victoria's parents called the police and a missing person inquiry began.

Five days later on Friday, September 24, Victoria's body was found by a dog walker in a ditch beside a field in Creeting Lane, Creeting St Peter, around 25 miles from where she was last seen.

The force confirmed on Thursday morning that the man was still in custody.

Few details are known about the suspect. However, police confirmed he is not someone who has previously been arrested as part of the inquiry.

The arrest comes after an investigation into the case, known as Operation Avon, was re-opened in 2019 following the revelation of new information.

Detectives continue to ask for anyone with information about Victoria’s death to contact the Major Investigation Team via 0800 092 0410 or 0207 158 0124 or by using the major incident public reporting portal.

After July 29, please call 01473 782059 and quote Operation Avon.



