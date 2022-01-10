Victorian necklace among jewellery stolen in break-in at Ipswich home

The jewellery was taken from a home in Sherborne Avenue, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Items of jewellery have been stolen after thieves broke into a home in north-east Ipswich.

The home in Sherborne Avenue was raided between 9.30pm on Saturday, January 8, and 12.10am the following day, Suffolk police said.

Several pieces of jewellery were stolen, including a long Victorian necklace and a gold swivel fob.

A police spokesman said an untidy search was completed in the property.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/1557/22.

