Victorian necklace among jewellery stolen in break-in at Ipswich home
Published: 5:03 PM January 10, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Items of jewellery have been stolen after thieves broke into a home in north-east Ipswich.
The home in Sherborne Avenue was raided between 9.30pm on Saturday, January 8, and 12.10am the following day, Suffolk police said.
Several pieces of jewellery were stolen, including a long Victorian necklace and a gold swivel fob.
A police spokesman said an untidy search was completed in the property.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/1557/22.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.