Police release CCTV after wallet stolen from Aldi store in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:24 PM September 27, 2021   
The wallet was stolen from the Aldi supermarket in Meredith Road, Ipswich

The wallet was stolen from the Aldi supermarket in Meredith Road, Ipswich

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after a wallet was stolen from an Aldi supermarket in Ipswich.

The incident happened in the chain's Meredith Road store at some point between 4pm and 4.15pm on Friday, August 13, Suffolk police said.

While shopping in the supermarket, a customer dropped their wallet without realising.

It was then picked up a short time later by a man who did not attempt to return it to the customer or leave it with staff.

The wallet contained an amount of cash, bank cards and a driving licence.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images in connection with the investigation.

Anyone who believes they recognise the man, or who has any information about the incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/44596/21.

