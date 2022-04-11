News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Wanted man who failed to return to prison could be in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:19 PM April 11, 2022
Police are hunting for Bradley Derosa who could be in Suffolk 

Police are hunting for Bradley Derosa who could be in Suffolk - Credit: Norfolk police

A 51-year-old man who is wanted by police could be in Suffolk. 

Bradley Derosa, of no fixed address, was on day release from prison when he failed to return. 

Derosa has been described as white, approximately 5ft 11, of medium build with a bald head.

He has tattoos of a devil on his left arm and a dragon on his upper back.

He is known to frequent the Ipswich, Suffolk, Brentwood and Essex areas.

Anyone who may have seen Derosa or has information about his current whereabouts is being asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

