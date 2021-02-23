News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Wanted Suffolk man facing extradition following arrest in Ireland

Michael Steward

Published: 5:35 PM February 23, 2021   
Kearon Braybook is due before magistrates in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Oliver Lown, of Main Road, Kesgrave failed to show up at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in December - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A 35-year-old Suffolk man who failed to attend court to face a string of charges, including animal sex offences, has been arrested in Ireland and is facing extradition. 

Oliver Lown, of Main Road, Kesgrave, was due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday, December 11 to face 12 charges in total but did not show up and a warrant was issued for his arrest. 

Lown had been summonsed to court via postal requisition, charged with possession of 1,067 extreme pornographic images and 3,511 extreme pornographic videos, possession of 0.6 grammes of heroin, and committing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice, on or before April 4 last year.

He was also charged with possessing 66 category A indecent images of a child, 36 category B indecent images of a child, and 33 category C indecent images of a child, between March 1, 2013 and April 5, 2019, and with possession of cannabis on August 28, 2019.

Lown is also facing five charges of sexual activity with live animals between March 1, 2013 and November 27, 2019. 

Following his arrest, Lown appeared before the High Court in Ireland and was remanded in custody ahead of his full extradition hearing, which will take place on Friday, February 26. 

Andrew Papworth
Andrew Papworth
Oliver Sullivan
