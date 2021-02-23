Wanted Suffolk man facing extradition following arrest in Ireland
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
A 35-year-old Suffolk man who failed to attend court to face a string of charges, including animal sex offences, has been arrested in Ireland and is facing extradition.
Oliver Lown, of Main Road, Kesgrave, was due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday, December 11 to face 12 charges in total but did not show up and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Lown had been summonsed to court via postal requisition, charged with possession of 1,067 extreme pornographic images and 3,511 extreme pornographic videos, possession of 0.6 grammes of heroin, and committing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice, on or before April 4 last year.
He was also charged with possessing 66 category A indecent images of a child, 36 category B indecent images of a child, and 33 category C indecent images of a child, between March 1, 2013 and April 5, 2019, and with possession of cannabis on August 28, 2019.
Lown is also facing five charges of sexual activity with live animals between March 1, 2013 and November 27, 2019.
Following his arrest, Lown appeared before the High Court in Ireland and was remanded in custody ahead of his full extradition hearing, which will take place on Friday, February 26.
Most Read
- 1 Woman injured in crash on main road into Ipswich
- 2 Kesgrave shooting: Boy to face May trial after denying fellow teen's attempted murder
- 3 Why these women are walking from Ipswich to Southwold
- 4 Family pays tribute to loving mother-of-five who died following crash
- 5 Police seize counterfeit perfume from Ipswich street trader
- 6 More John Lewis stores reportedly set to close - will Ipswich survive?
- 7 Convicted killer of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens posts to social media from prison
- 8 Bid for new Ipswich care home at garden centre site withdrawn
- 9 Ipswich man jailed for more than 5 years for running 'mouse' drug line
- 10 Former Ipswich bank premises snapped up