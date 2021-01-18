Warning after distraction thefts at supermarkets
Police are warning people to be vigilant after three supermarket distraction thefts happened in Ipswich and Kesgrave on the same day over the weekend.
Suffolk police said the first incident happened at Sainsbury's in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, between 12.20pm and 1.30pm on Saturday, January 16.
A woman, aged in her 50s, was shopping in the store and discovered that her Mulberry purse, which contained cash and cards, had been stolen from her rucksack which was hanging on the trolley hook.
Another theft happened between 11.15am and 12.15pm on Saturday at Tesco at Copdock Interchange.
A woman, aged in her 60s, who had hung her bag on the trolley hook, later noticed her purse had been taken. The purse again contained cash and cards.
While shortly before 4pm on Saturday, a woman - aged in her 60s - was shopping in Tesco at Ropes Drive, Kesgrave, when her purse, which contained cash and cards, was stolen from her handbag.
Anyone with information about these incidents, can contact police on 101, quoting the relevant crime reference numbers:
- 37/2531/21 Sainsbury's, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich
- 37/2522/21 Tesco, Copdock Interchange, Ipswich
- SC-16012021-240 Tesco, Ropes Drive, Kesgrave