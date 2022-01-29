Warning over scam e-scooter websites

People in Suffolk are being warned over scam websites where fraudsters advertise e-scooters for sale but then do not deliver the goods.

Suffolk Trading Standards has highlighted the scam, which saw victims lose around £145,000 across the country.

Action Fraud said victims have reported buying e-scooters online, but the scooter has not been delivered.

The websites are then closed down, leaving the victims unable to contact the sellers and out of pocket.

There were around 350 scam website reports made to Action Fraud in 2021.

Reports have also been received regarding individual sellers offering e-scooters via online marketplaces and social media platforms and failing to deliver them once payment has been made.

While the sale of e-scooters is legal, private e-scooters cannot be used in public places or on public roads.

They can only lawfully be used on private land with the landowner’s permission, and those who break the law could face fines, seizure of their e-scooter, and points on their driving licence.

For advice and information on scams, visit Suffolk Trading Standards' website here or Action Fraud's website here.