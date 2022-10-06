WATCH: Weapon warrant conducted in busy Ipswich road

Video

Suspected weapons have been found at a property in Ipswich after a warrant was conducted and one person was arrested.

A warrant was conducted at a property in Foxhall Road in September and follows intelligence received that a firearm was linked to the premises.

It was done under Operation Hull, which is Suffolk police's response to gang criminality.

A search dog was also used as part of the warrant.

Despite a thorough search of the property no firearm was located, although officers recovered various suspected weapons, and enquiries to find the suspect continue.

Superintendent for the Southern area that includes Ipswich, Andy Martin said: “This proactive operation demonstrates how we are very keen Suffolk remains a hostile environment for those involved in criminality and we will continue to pursue, disrupt and arrest those people.

“Such operational warrants are a routine aspect of policing because of the intelligence that members of the public provide.

"Whilst nothing was found on this occasion, we can reassure the community that we will act on intelligence and continue to disrupt criminals.

"Intelligence gathering, taking enforcement action and patrolling communities are the fundamentals of our role.

"We will always be extremely grateful for the help of our local communities as they are our eyes and ears.”