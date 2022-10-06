Video
WATCH: Weapon warrant conducted in busy Ipswich road
- Credit: Suffolk police
Suspected weapons have been found at a property in Ipswich after a warrant was conducted and one person was arrested.
A warrant was conducted at a property in Foxhall Road in September and follows intelligence received that a firearm was linked to the premises.
It was done under Operation Hull, which is Suffolk police's response to gang criminality.
A search dog was also used as part of the warrant.
Despite a thorough search of the property no firearm was located, although officers recovered various suspected weapons, and enquiries to find the suspect continue.
Superintendent for the Southern area that includes Ipswich, Andy Martin said: “This proactive operation demonstrates how we are very keen Suffolk remains a hostile environment for those involved in criminality and we will continue to pursue, disrupt and arrest those people.
“Such operational warrants are a routine aspect of policing because of the intelligence that members of the public provide.
Most Read
- 1 'Devastated' family's heartfelt tribute to motorcyclist killed in A14 crash
- 2 A14 reopens after vehicle breaks down outside Ipswich
- 3 New Ipswich Lidl could be open by Christmas next year
- 4 Man fined more than £2,000 after rubbish-filled caravan dumped in street
- 5 Salesman who sold out-of-date fish to elderly people in Suffolk jailed
- 6 Last of rare Suffolk Chocolate cats seeking new home
- 7 Police concerned for welfare of missing 73-year-old Ipswich man
- 8 A14 and Orwell Bridge reopens after closure due to police incident
- 9 'We need to get on top of this': Campaigner finds knives near school
- 10 New Ipswich surgery plan gets council go-ahead
"Whilst nothing was found on this occasion, we can reassure the community that we will act on intelligence and continue to disrupt criminals.
"Intelligence gathering, taking enforcement action and patrolling communities are the fundamentals of our role.
"We will always be extremely grateful for the help of our local communities as they are our eyes and ears.”