Date fixed for trial of man accused of guest house murder

The scene at Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road, Ipswich, today. A murder probe has been launched after a man died following an assault on Friday, July 9 - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 41-year-old man accused of murdering a fellow resident at an Ipswich guest house is due to get underway later this month.

Warren Atkinson, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, has denied murdering 37-year-old Steven Povey at the Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road in July last year and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Povey had 62 separate injuries with multiple areas of significant blunt force trauma.

Atkinson’s trial is expected to get underway at Ipswich Crown Court on September 19.