Man accused of murder at Ipswich guest house appears in court
Published: 12:36 PM March 14, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A man accused of murdering a fellow tenant at an Ipswich guest attended a case management hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.
Before the court was 40-year-old Warren Atkinson who has denied killing Steven Povey at the Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road, where Atkinson was also a resident, on July 9 last year.
His trial, which is expected to last about five weeks, will get underway on May 3.
Judge Martyn Levett ordered that a further case management hearing should take place on April 29.
Atkinson has been remanded in custody.