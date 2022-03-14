News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man accused of murder at Ipswich guest house appears in court

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 12:36 PM March 14, 2022
A murder probe is under way after a man in his 30s died following an assault at Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road, Ipswich

Beaumont Guest House, where the incident took place - Credit: Archant

A man accused of murdering a fellow tenant at an Ipswich guest attended a case management hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

Before the court was 40-year-old Warren Atkinson who has denied killing Steven Povey at the Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road, where Atkinson was also a resident, on July 9 last year.

Road closures and a cordon have been put in place to allow for an investigation to take place

A police vehicle in the car park following the incident - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

His trial, which is expected to last about five weeks, will get underway on May 3. 

Judge Martyn Levett ordered that a further case management hearing should take place on April 29.

Atkinson has been remanded in custody.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Lawrence Bugeja admitted controlling and coercive behaviour and criminal damage at Ipswich Crown Court.

Ipswich Crown Court

Man left wife an 'emotional wreck' after controlling behaviour, court hears

Jane Hunt

person
Former Copleston pupil Rachael Conner did not receive the 'best treatment' from NHS trust.

Suffolk Coroner's Court

Inquest hears how young Ipswich woman should have received better care...

Dominic Bareham

person
The record-breaking MSC Amelia 3 at Felixstowe Docks

Suffolk Live News

Port of Felixstowe handles record number of containers from single ship

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
An inquest concluded that failures led to the death of Hayley Smith, who was being treated in Ipswich

Failures contributed to death of anorexia patient being treated in Ipswich

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon