Man accused of murder at Ipswich guest house appears in court

Beaumont Guest House, where the incident took place - Credit: Archant

A man accused of murdering a fellow tenant at an Ipswich guest attended a case management hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

Before the court was 40-year-old Warren Atkinson who has denied killing Steven Povey at the Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road, where Atkinson was also a resident, on July 9 last year.

A police vehicle in the car park following the incident - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

His trial, which is expected to last about five weeks, will get underway on May 3.

Judge Martyn Levett ordered that a further case management hearing should take place on April 29.

Atkinson has been remanded in custody.