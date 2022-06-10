News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Murder case set for retrial after accused not well enough to continue

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:46 AM June 10, 2022
A murder probe is under way after a man in his 30s died following an assault at Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road, Ipswich

The scene at Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road, Ipswich, today. A murder probe has been launched after a man died following an assault on Friday, July 9 - Credit: Archant

The jury in the trial of a 41-year-old man accused of murdering a fellow resident at an Ipswich guest house has been discharged because he isn’t well enough to continue taking part in it.

Judge Martyn Levett told the jury at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (June 10) that over the past four days he’d been kept informed by Warren Atkinson’s legal team and the prison service about his mental state and he wasn’t well enough to continue with the trial.

“It is important that a defendant is able to understand what is going on and to follow the proceedings and give instructions to his legal team,” the judge told the jury.

“It is with regret I’m going to have to discharge you from returning verdicts in this case."

He said the case would be listed for a retrial on September 5 when it was expected Atkinson would be well enough to participate in it.

Atkinson, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, has denied murdering 37-year-old Steven Povey at the Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road in July last year and an alternative charge of manslaughter. 

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Povey had 62 separate injuries with multiple areas of significant blunt force trauma.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man and teenage boy charged after Ipswich town centre stabbing
  2. 2 Revealed: The cheapest places to fill up with petrol in Suffolk
  3. 3 Person hit by train between Ipswich and Colchester
  1. 4 How it all unfolded as Witches sink Lynn in final heat
  2. 5 Armed forces minister 'sorry' over paratroopers' alleged orgy at barracks
  3. 6 Suffolk’s hottest new place for brunch 
  4. 7 Did you spend a night at The Hare & Hounds pub in Ipswich?
  5. 8 Man assaulted ex-partner in her own home
  6. 9 Former Ipswich Argos store on sale for £1.1m
  7. 10 Person dies after being hit by train near Ipswich

The trial got underway on May 27 and was still on the prosecution case.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

An artist's impression of the new aquatics centre at Portman Road car park

Ipswich Borough Council

Plan to close Crown Pools in major shake-up of Ipswich sports facilities

Dominic Bareham

person
Ambulances have been pictured outside Lidl in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man taken to hospital after medical emergency at Ipswich Lidl store

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Crown Pools, Ipswich.

Ipswich Borough Council

Homes could be built on site of Ipswich Crown Pools

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Coddenham

Suffolk County Council

Warning after 'Nottingham Knockers' visit homes in mid Suffolk village

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon