Guesthouse murder trial adjourned until next week

The case has been adjourned due to illness until next week.

The trial of a 41-year-old Ipswich man accused of beating a fellow guest house resident to death has been adjourned until next week.

No evidence has been heard in the case this week due to two jurors being unwell and the case has now been adjourned until Monday (October 24).

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Warren Atkinson, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, who has denied murdering 35-year-old Steven Povey on July 9 last year and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

The court has heard that Mr Povey was found lying on the floor on his back in a small top floor communal kitchenette at the Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road, Ipswich, with a wooden coffee standing top of him and a large amount of blood spattering on the walls.

When he was found by the landlady, who had gone upstairs to investigate after hearing banging, Mr Povey appeared to be unconscious and his face was “battered, purple and swollen”.

She called the emergency services but despite the efforts of paramedics Mr Povey died at the scene. The court heard that there were no witnesses to the incident itself, and there was no history of difficulties between the two men prior to the alleged murder.

Mr Povey had 62 separate areas of injury on his body a post-mortem examination found he had died as a result of traumatic brain injury and blunt force injuries to his neck which could have been caused by punching, stamping or compression.

Toxicology tests showed that his blood was more than four-and-a-half times the drink drive limit.

Following his arrest, Atkinson gave a prepared statement to police officers in which he said Mr Povey had appeared to be very drunk and was swaying from side to side.

He claimed he saw him fall over and banging his head on the sink and a table and went over to help him.

Mr Povey had then fallen over again and this had resulted in Atkinson getting covered in blood.