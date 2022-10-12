'He fell to the floor': Jury hear statement from murder accused

A 41-year-old Ipswich man accused of beating a fellow guest house resident to death told police he had got the man’s blood on him after trying to help him when he fell over.

In a prepared statement after his arrest, Warren Atkinson said he had gone upstairs to a kitchenette at the Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road to make some toast and had seen 35-year-old Steven Povey, who appeared to be drunk.

He claimed Mr Povey had been standing next to a microwave oven and was swaying from side to side.

He had then lost his balance and fallen over “heavily”, banging his head on a sink.

“He fell to the floor and there was blood everywhere,” said Atkinson.

In the statement he said he had tried to pull Mr Povey up by his arms but he had fallen over again and had hit a wall and a table.

“I was covered in blood from trying to help him,” said Atkinson.

The court heard that after his arrest Atkinson was deemed to be vulnerable and to need the assistance of an appropriate adult during police interviews.

Atkinson, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, has denied murdering Mr Povey on July 9 last year and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

The court has heard that Mr Povey was found lying on the floor on his back in a small top floor communal kitchenette at the Beaumont Guest House with a wooden coffee standing top of him and a large amount of blood spattered on the walls.

When he was found by the landlady, who had gone upstairs to investigate after hearing banging, Mr Povey appeared to be unconscious and his face was “battered, purple and swollen”.

She called the emergency services but despite the efforts of paramedics Mr Povey died at the scene.

The court heard that there were no witnesses to the incident itself, and there was no history of difficulties between the two men prior to the alleged murder.

Mr Povey had 62 separate areas of injury on his body a post-mortem examination found he had died as a result of traumatic brain injury and blunt force injuries to his neck which could have been caused by punching, stamping or compression.

Toxicology tests showed that his blood alcohol reading was four-and-a-half times the drink drive limit.

The trial continues.