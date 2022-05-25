News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Trial of man accused of murder at Ipswich guesthouse set to begin

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:30 PM May 25, 2022
A murder probe is under way after a man in his 30s died following an assault at Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road, Ipswich

Wayne Atkinson is accused of murdering Steven Povey at Beaumont Guest House - Credit: Archant

The trial of a man accused of murder following a death at an Ipswich guesthouse is expected to get underway tomorrow. 

A jury was empanelled on Wednesday in the case of Wayne Atkinson, 40, who has been charged with the murder of Steven Povey in 2021. 

Police and emergency crews attended Norwich Road just before 5pm on Friday, July 9, 2021, following reports of an assault at Beaumont Guest House, opposite Glyn Hopkin Nissan and Tesco.

Mr Povey, who was aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A preliminary post-mortem examination found that Mr Povey died after suffering head injuries and a fractured larynx.

Atkinson, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, who is being represented by Christopher Paxton QC, denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter. 

Simon Spence QC, prosecuting, is expected to open the case to jurors tomorrow morning. 

Ipswich Crown Court
