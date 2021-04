Published: 5:40 PM April 13, 2021

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife or blade in Ipswich.

Armed police were called to West End Road at about 2.50pm on Tuesday, April 13 after reports that a man has been seen with what was believed to be a knife.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.