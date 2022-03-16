News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
White van stolen from Ipswich residential street

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:36 AM March 16, 2022
A white Citroen van has been stolen from Eustace Road in Ipswich, Suffolk

A white Citroen van has been stolen from a residential street in Ipswich.

It happened between 10pm on Monday, March 14 and 1.22pm on Tuesday, March 15 at Eustace Road in the Suffolk town.

The registration of the white Citroen dispatch van is WU07 OXH.

Anyone who witnessed the theft or has any information about where it is now should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/15657/22.

