Published: 10:43 AM September 19, 2021

Two people have been arrested after an assault in Whitehouse Road - Credit: Google Maps

Two people have been arrested following an assault in Ipswich.

Police were called to reports that a man had been assaulted in Whitehouse Road just before 8.20pm yesterday.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that two people have been arrested and their investigations are still ongoing.