Jailed in Suffolk: Why these criminals were put behind bars

Published: 6:00 AM April 3, 2021

Llir Kyreziu (left) and Costa Kikkides were jailed at Ipswich Crown Court this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A burglar who stole iPhones and iPads from a pawn shop and a driver who used a fake licence were among the criminals put behind bars in Suffolk this week.

Burglar caught by police on A14

Costa Kikkides was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Costa Kikkides, 46, was seen running away from the Trade Inn pawn brokers in Stowmarket with another man on November 9 last year, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

Following an earlier report about a suspicious vehicle, police were able to locate and stop a BMW on the A14 at Rougham.

Kikkides was driving the vehicle without a licence and police found a total of seven iPhones and four iPads, worth £2,719, in the car.

Kikkides, of Hart Road, Harlow, previously pleaded guilty to burglary, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

In total, Kikkides was jailed for 14 months and two weeks for the offences.

Driver handed fake licence to police when stopped

Llir Kyreziu was jailed for 20 weeks at Ipswich Crown Court for using a fake driver's licence - Credit: Suffolk police

Llir Kyreziu, 31, was driving a Toyota Prius in Little Whip Street, Ipswich on February 27 this year when he was pulled over by officers, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Monday.

Kyreziu produced a Romanian driving licence. He explained to officers that he was born in Albania but was now a Romanian national, Gareth Hughes, prosecuting, told the court.

The driver's licence was then examined and found to be counterfeit, Mr Hughes said.

Kyreziu, of no fixed address in Ipswich, was charged with possessing false identity documents, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

He was jailed for 20 weeks by Recorder Guy Ayers.

Man punched nurse at hospital

The new entrance to Colchester Hospital. Picture: HOLLY HUME - Credit: Archant

Kai Brazier, 22, punched a computer screen and attacked a nurse at Colchester Hospital on November 16, 2019, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He claimed to have no memory of the attack - but an expert's report concluded there was no medical reason why he would not remember.

Brazier had suffered whiplash earlier in the day after being involved in an accident while on a driving lesson.

While awaiting a CT scan, Brazier punched a computer screen, causing it to smash, before walking off down the corridor.

A male nurse then tried to calm him down, but Brazier punched the nurse on the top of the head, causing a large cut.

Brazier, of Arnold Drive, Colchester, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

He was jailed by Judge Emma Peters for 10 months.