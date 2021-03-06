Jailed in Suffolk: Arsonist, burglar and drug dealer all behind bars

Published: 6:00 AM March 6, 2021

Robert Schwer was jailed for two years and four months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

A county lines drug dealer, a man who burgled a nearby home four times in six days, and an arsonist who set fire to his brother's barn and stables were among the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week.

Robert Schwer

Robert Schwer, 56, was jailed for setting fire to stables and a barn belonging to his brother – causing £32,000 worth of damage.

Schwer, of Brightwell Close, Felixstowe, went to his brother and sister-in-law's in Levington, near Ipswich, on October 15 last year armed with a jerrycan of fuel and two lighters.

The blaze destroyed the stables and an attached barn as well as a tractor belonging to the couple.

Schwer, who has a history of mental health issues, was previously employed by the couple, but the relationship had broken down, the court heard.

Judge Emma Peters gave Schwer 28 months' custody and a 10-year restraining order.

Ronnie Downes was jailed for eight years - Credit: Suffolk police

Ronnie Downes

A drug dealer who ran a crack cocaine and heroin supply line into Suffolk was jailed for eight years at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

Ronnie Downes, 21, was arrested in London in August 2020 and subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs between December 2019 and July 2020.

He denied the offences but was found by a jury following a trial in January.

Downes, of Winterbourne Avenue, Dagenham, was involved in running the 'Jonesy' drug line and was arrested as part of Operation Orochi, set up by Suffolk Constabulary with the Met Police to focus on analysing the data of mobile phones used to buy and sell crack cocaine and heroin.

Recorder Anthony Dunne jailed Downes for eight years.

William Regan

On Thursday, Ipswich Crown Court heard how William Regan, of Oxford Road, Lowestoft, targeted a property in nearby Cambridge Road four times in June 2020.

On the third occasion, the homeowner decided to install CCTV, and when he returned to find a DVD player missing, checked the footage and showed images to his neighbours, who recognised Regan.

When Regan was arrested, he was caught in possession of 3.5g of heroin.

Regan, 46, pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of heroin before magistrates on August 13.

While on bail, he targeted another different property in Cambridge Road and subsequently used stolen bank cards to make a number of purchases.

The court heard that Regan committed the burglaries in order to steal goods which could be sold on to buy drugs.

As well as two burglaries, three counts of fraud by false representation and one charge of possession of heroin, Regan asked for three other counts of burglary to be taken into consideration.

Judge Emma Peters jailed him for a total of three years and two months.

