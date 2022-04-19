News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Wing mirrors ripped from parked cars in Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 1:27 PM April 19, 2022
One of the incidents happened in St Andrews Road, Felixstowe

One of the incidents happened in St Andrews Road, Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

Two cars parked in Felixstowe have had their wing mirrors ripped off.

These incidents are thought to have happened overnight, between April 17 and April 18 in St Andrews Road and Fleetwood Road. 

In the first incident, a woman heard shouting and rowdy youths outside the window of her house.

When she checked her car in the morning, she discovered that one of her wing mirrors had been kicked or wrenched off. 

In the second incident, a second woman reported that both wing mirrors had been ripped off her car, which was parked in the street. 

Officers from Suffolk police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed either the criminal damage or the rowdy behaviour.

The crime reference number for the Fleetwood Road incident is 37/23062/22. The crime reference number for the St Andrew's Road incident is 37/23062/22. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Felixstowe News

