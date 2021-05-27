Kesgrave shooting: Accused was 'calm' and in 'no rush'

Published: 6:46 PM May 27, 2021

A teenager has gone on trial accused of attempted murder and four other charges - Credit: PA

A teenager accused of attempting to murder another boy by shooting him in the face was "calm" and in "no rush", a jury has heard.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, denies attempted murder and four other charges following the incident in Kesgrave during the morning of September 7 last year.

On Thursday, jurors heard from a teenage witness who described hearing a "short sharp bang".

He told the jury he assumed it was a gunshot but had never heard anything like it before.

The witness said he saw someone laying on the ground and "a guy with a gun in his hand".

He told the jury the boy was pointing the gun to the side and not at the victim.

He said he then saw the boy get back into a car and drive off.

Asked by Riel Karmy Jones QC how the teenager was acting, the witness said: "No rush. He wasn't concerned about how the boy was.

"I would have expected him to quickly get in the car and drive off."

Jurors heard from a teenage witness on Thursday - Credit: Archant

When Ms Karmy Jones asked how the boy looked with the gun, the witness replied: "Calm is how I would describe it."

The witness added that the whole incident he saw probably lasted around 20 to 30 seconds.

Ms Karmy Jones QC opened the case last week by alleging that the boy took his father's car, drove to Friends Walk and shot the other boy in the face at close-range with his grandfather's shotgun, causing life-changing injuries.

It was alleged that the boy had been planning the attack for a year.

The victim, aged 15 at the time, has been left partially paralysed and has suffered some brain damage.

On Wednesday, the court heard from a schoolgirl who was at the scene on September 7.

She described hearing a blast and turning to see the boy laying on the ground injured.

She said the other boy then "looked at me dead in the eyes and screamed at me to run".

The defendant denies attempted murder, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence.

