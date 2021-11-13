News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Woman, 28, appears in court over alleged child sex offences

Michael Steward

Published: 6:00 AM November 13, 2021
Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Sarah-louise Netherwood, 28, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court to face six charges

A woman has appeared in court charged with child sex offences alleged to have taken place in Ipswich. 

Sarah-louise Netherwood, 28, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday to face six charges of causing or inciting a boy under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity. 

Netherwood, of Brooks Road, Cambridge, who was dressed in a black hooded top, black trousers and white trainers, did not enter any pleas at the short preliminary hearing. 

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Ipswich during 2018 against one alleged victim, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard. 

The charges are indictable only, which means the case can only be heard at the crown court. 

Magistrates granted Netherwood conditional bail ahead of her plea and trial preparation hearing at the crown court. 

Netherwood, who was represented by solicitor Jonathan Perkins at the hearing, will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 10. 



Suffolk Magistrates Court
