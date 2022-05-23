News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Woman injured after leg bitten by dog in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:56 AM May 23, 2022
A woman was bitten in the leg by a dog in Bramford Lane

A woman was bitten in the leg by a dog in Bramford Lane - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been injured after being bitten on the leg by a dog. 

The incident happened at about 6.30pm on May 18 in Bramford Lane.

The victim suffered a wound and bruising and had to go to hospital for a check-up.

During the incident, a black American bulldog-type dog lunged at the woman as she was walking past.

The animal was on a lead being walked by a couple with a buggy.

The man is described as white, in his late 20s, with black hair and of heavy build.

He was wearing a dark shirt and tracksuit trousers.

Most Read

  1. 1 New 99-room Ipswich Travelodge expected to open next year
  2. 2 7 roadworks for drivers in Suffolk to be aware of this week
  3. 3 7 things around Ipswich which are among the best in the country
  1. 4 Ipswich girl with cyst on brain struggling to get diagnosis
  2. 5 See inside £1.65m Ipswich home with swimming pool and games room
  3. 6 Police carry out 'pre-planned' operation in Felixstowe road
  4. 7 Man dies after being found unresponsive in Sudbury river
  5. 8 Suffolk's top 10 fish and chip shops as voted by our readers - now pick a winner
  6. 9 'We're blown away' - Classic car show visits care home after roadworks setback
  7. 10 Ipswich MP renews support for food van fighting council's plans

The woman, who was pushing the buggy, is described as white with fair hair.

Police are looking to trace the owners of the dog and would like to speak to anyone who has any information about the incident.

Anyone with any knowledge should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/30511/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Yarmouth Road is currently closed after a crash involving an ambulance

Suffolk Live News

Crash involving ambulance closes Ipswich road

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Kirsten Rausing is East Anglia's wealthiest person in the Sunday Times Rich List

Suffolk Live News

Richest people in East Anglia revealed on Sunday Times Rich List

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Jennifer Baker died following a collision in Barham on Friday, October 23 Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFO

Ipswich Crown Court

Double drink driver who killed Jennifer, 32, jailed six years and eight...

Jane Hunt

person
An area of agricultural land east of Holly Lane, Belstead.

Housing News

Notcutts submit detailed plans for 14 homes on the edge of Ipswich

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon