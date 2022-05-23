Woman injured after leg bitten by dog in Ipswich

A woman was bitten in the leg by a dog in Bramford Lane - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been injured after being bitten on the leg by a dog.

The incident happened at about 6.30pm on May 18 in Bramford Lane.

The victim suffered a wound and bruising and had to go to hospital for a check-up.

During the incident, a black American bulldog-type dog lunged at the woman as she was walking past.

The animal was on a lead being walked by a couple with a buggy.

The man is described as white, in his late 20s, with black hair and of heavy build.

He was wearing a dark shirt and tracksuit trousers.

The woman, who was pushing the buggy, is described as white with fair hair.

Police are looking to trace the owners of the dog and would like to speak to anyone who has any information about the incident.

Anyone with any knowledge should contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/30511/22.

