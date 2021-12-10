Woman, 28, denies child sex offences and will face trial
- Credit: Archant
A woman has denied inciting a boy under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity and will face a trial in 2023.
Sarah-louise Netherwood, 28, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday to face six charges at her plea and trial preparation hearing.
The offences are alleged to have taken place in Ipswich during 2018, and involve one alleged victim, the court heard.
Netherwood, of Brooks Road, Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to all six counts of causing or inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
Netherwood, who was represented by barrister Jamie Sawyer, wore all black clothing in the dock as she denied the charges read by the court clerk.
A trial date was set for January 30, 2023, by Recorder Jeremy Benson QC, and is expected to last four days.
Netherwood was granted conditional bail by Recorder Benson ahead of her next court appearance.
