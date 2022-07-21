Woman has purse stolen as she put shopping in boot at Ipswich supermarket

A woman's purse was stolen in a supermarket car park at Copdock Interchange - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has had her purse stolen from a car parked at a supermarket in Ipswich.

The incident happened at about 1.30pm on Wednesday, July 20, at Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange.

The victim had put her shopping in the boot of the car when she was approached by a man asking her for directions.

After putting the trolley back in the shelter, she returned to the car and realised her purse was missing from the shopping bag.

Police would like to speak to the man who is described as mixed race, around 5ft 10ins tall, aged 45 to 50 years old, of stocky build, had black hair and was wearing a white t shirt.

Police are also reminding shoppers to be vigilant.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/46254/22.