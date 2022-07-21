News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Woman has purse stolen as she put shopping in boot at Ipswich supermarket

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:12 PM July 21, 2022
A woman's purse was stolen in a supermarket car park at Copdock Interchange

A woman's purse was stolen in a supermarket car park at Copdock Interchange - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has had her purse stolen from a car parked at a supermarket in Ipswich.

The incident happened at about 1.30pm on Wednesday, July 20, at Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange.

The victim had put her shopping in the boot of the car when she was approached by a man asking her for directions.

After putting the trolley back in the shelter, she returned to the car and realised her purse was missing from the shopping bag.

Police would like to speak to the man who is described as mixed race, around 5ft 10ins tall, aged 45 to 50 years old, of stocky build, had black hair and was wearing a white t shirt.

Police are also reminding shoppers to be vigilant.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/46254/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A number of fire engines are in attendance to a field fire in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in allotments near Ipswich park

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a blaze at Ravenswood Park in Ipswich.

Suffolk Live News | Video

Watch as firefighters battle large blaze at Ravenswood Park in Ipswich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Clacton Pier has been closed off by police after a major incident was declared

Updated

Search continues for missing swimmer following major incident

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Lightning struck all over London as the capital's spell of beautiful weather was brought to an abrup

Suffolk Weather

Thunderstorms expected after heatwave as warning issued in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon