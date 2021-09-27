Woman's bank cards used minutes after being stolen in supermarket car park

Published: 12:39 PM September 27, 2021

The theft took place in Tesco car park - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 60s who was shopping in Tesco in Martlesham has had her purse stolen.

The theft took place in the Tesco car park on Anson road on Friday, September 24 at around 1.15pm.

The victim, who had been shopping, placed her shopping into her car and when she returned she could not find her purse.

Her bank cards were then used minutes later.

The victim believes the suspects may have seen her using her pin when paying for shopping.

If anyone has information as to who the offenders were please contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference number: 37/53628/21.